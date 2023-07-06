Katie Price slams critics questioning her bankruptcy

Katie Price called out the people who are questioning her bankruptcy, claiming she “owns her £2.5 million house.” She went on to claim that things “aren’t all bad” as she avoided her fifth court hearing.
The court hearing concerns a £3.2 million debt repayment. She took to her TikTok account to answer fan questions as she told people “not to knock anyone.” She added: “I'm bankrupt, yes, but I still own my 2.5 million pound house and I'm sat here in the kitchen doing my TikTok to you. Never knock someone who is bankrupt, we all can go there but it doesn't mean that it is all bad.”
“Yeah, my company went bankrupt and you deal with it don't you? So, don't ever knock anyone because it could happen to you,” she concluded.
She avoided making an appearance at the court in London for the fifth time where she was supposed to answer questions regarding £3.2 million debts. Court officials have claimed that the hearing had actually been adjourned at the last moment and a new date has been decided on for July.
