Fiona Phillips' bank account drained by fraudster as she battles Alzheimer's

TV presenter Fiona Phillips has recently disclosed her diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, bravely sharing the immense challenges and vulnerabilities that accompany this debilitating condition.

The GMTV presenter was recently scammed by a fraudster, who managed to steal thousands from her bank account. The bank had refunded Fiona in full but the incident highlights the vulnerabilities of living with such sickness.

Metro reports that Fiona didn't expect the illness to come this soon for her as she is only 62. She says, "I expected that this might come for me in my 80s."

Her family has a history of the disease as her mother, father, and uncle were crippled by the same illness.

The star is now participating in trials of a drug for degenerative illness.

The trials are in the third phase and scientists are hopeful that the drug can slow down and even reverse the effects of illness.

They are still researching for any side effects of the drug.

She is married to Martin Frizell and has two children - Mackenzie, 21 years old, and Nathaniel, 24 years old.

The couple opened up about the diagnosis in a tell-all interview. Martin revealed that Fiona has become more reliant on him.

The pair also revealed that they just recently told their children about the diagnosis.

Fearing that their kids might inherit the illness, the couple got them medically instructed and thankfully the results came back negative regarding children inheriting the disease.