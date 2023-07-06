Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'no one to turn to': 'Team Sussex is no more'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just caused an uproar after experts started question whether anyone is still on the side of the Sussexes.



These claims and admissions have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au she admitted, “here’s the thing – after having had the most star-studded royal wedding in history, with their US careers now on the rocks, what has happened to all of their A-list mates?”

“In fact, just who exactly is on Team Sussex? Who is left in Hollywood who wants to be publicly aligned with the lightning rod duo?”

These questions have arisen shortly after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living a life that includes “American-as-apple-pie good times” and basketball games.