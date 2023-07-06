Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘the straw that breaks the camel’s back’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly growing scared of their Hollywood dreams blowing up in smock since the ‘the straw that breaks the camel’s back’ is allegedly approaching.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by a well-placed source with Netflix.

Per their findings Meghan Markle allegedly feels ‘backed into a corner’ and is determined to ‘prove the haters wrong’.

This comes in line with the fact that she is planning for her next move “be explosive to say the least.”

According to Express UK the Netflix source claimed, “The greatest fear from Meghan and Harry’s perspective is that this latest controversy and criticism could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back when it comes to what the public thinks of them and how much money they can earn.”

“Things may have to change as far as joint appearances go, and certainly it seems like bashing the royals together is off the agenda now for the foreseeable future.”

The source also admitted, “Meghan is distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways.

Mainly because “She can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labeled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all-time low—it’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity.”