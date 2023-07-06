Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 4 kids rock matching outfits in 4th of July photo shoot

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are commemorating their inaugural Independence Day as a family of six.

The esteemed author of the Cravings cookbook, Chrissy Teigen, aged 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an endearing mini-photoshoot featuring her four children: their newborn son Wren Alexander, their 5-month-old daughter Esti Maxine, their 4-year-old son Miles Theodore, and their 7-year-old daughter Luna Simone.

In a lighthearted manner, Teigen humorously mentioned that she decided to share a muted video to spare viewers from enduring "extremely annoying animal noises" made by herself and her talented EGOT-winning husband, aged 44, John Legend.

Just last week, the couple surprised their fans with heartwarming news. They joyfully announced the arrival of their fourth child, Wren, who was born on Monday, July 19, via a surrogate.