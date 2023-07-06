Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘simply can’t fail’: ‘Its their last chance with Hollywood’

Insiders have just stepped forward with some insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood dynamic because they ‘simply can’t fail’ this item around.

These insights and revelations have been shared by an inside source that is close to The Mirror.

There, the insider in question was quoted saying, “The thinking on Meghan’s part is that they owe it to themselves to fight back and make a success of things, however much that costs and however challenging it may be in some cases.”

As of now “she’s told the team that her new plan simply can’t fail” the insider also added before signing off.

For those unversed, these claims have come amid the uncertainty that surrounds the Sussexes’ finances and their future within Hollywood given Spotify’s departure.