Shakira makes a bold fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week with ‘NO’ Trench Coat

Shakira, the renowned Colombian singer, made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week, using her outfit to convey a powerful message. The 46-year-old artist donned a white Viktor & Rolf trench coat that prominently featured the word "NO" across her chest during the fashion house's haute couture show.



To accentuate the ensemble, Shakira paired the coat with gold peep-toe platform heels and a pale gold handbag, complementing the silver zippers and gold lining. She completed her look with large brown-tinted frames and her signature long hair styled straight.

This Fashion Week appearance follows closely after Shakira's recent split from her former partner, Gerard Piqué. In a candid interview with People en Español for their latest cover story, Shakira opened up about discovering the sense of betrayal she felt from the soccer star. This revelation came at a particularly challenging time, as her father, William Mebarak Chadid, had recently been hospitalized due to a serious fall.

Shakira's fashionable outing serves as a testament to her resilience and determination to move forward, showcasing her unwavering strength in the face of personal challenges.