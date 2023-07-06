Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to sign post up amid 'tension and trouble' in marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly discussing signing a “postnup" a year after their marriage.

The Shotgun Wedding star, who has a net worth of $400 million, does not want to take any chances with her hard-earned money which is almost double to that of her husband’s net worth which is $200 million, as per Heat Magazine.

For the unversed, Postnup is a kind of prenuptial agreement signed between two individuals but it is signed after the couple has tied the knot.

Speaking to the publication, the source said J.Lo trusts the Air director and knows he would not leave her high and dry in case they separate but she still wants to sign the contract.

“Jen's got more to lose than Ben, and while she trusts in her gut that he wouldn't try to take her to the cleaners, there's a 'better safe than sorry' vibe, especially with so much on the line,” the insider said.

"It's not uncommon for couples in Hollywood to arrange these types of formal documents a year or two into their marriage," the source said, adding, "so they're being sensible, but it still isn't an ideal scenario off the back of so much tension and trouble."

"Both of them are realists who have been through divorce and don't want to be dealing with a nightmare money battle if they don't make it out of this rough patch," the source continued.

This news comes amid rumours that Lopez and Affleck are struggling with their married life now that their honeymoon period is over with some recent appearances where the couple seemed to be involved in a tense arguments.

One such sighting was at Lopez’s latest release The Mother premiere where Affleck seemingly argued with her while they were posing for snaps.

Later, the Gone Girl star was seen slamming his car door after Lopez got in. He then pulled a slightly irritated face after noticing that he was being filmed by paparazzi.

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Lopez and Affleck will be renewing their wedding vows on their first marriage anniversary to show the world that they are still going strong despite speculations about their married life.