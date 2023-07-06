Kim Kardashian reveals new Malibu mansion in latest episode of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian recently discussed her latest acquisition, a stunning mansion in Malibu, during an episode of The Kardashians. The 42-year-old reality star expressed her enthusiasm for purchasing a home in the renowned beachside enclave, according to PEOPLE's previous report from September 2022. Notably, this purchase took place two months prior to the finalization of her divorce from Kanye West.

In the episode, cameras capture Kim's visit to the new house, accompanied by her sister Khloé Kardashian. During a confessional, Kim joyfully declares, "I bought a house in Malibu."

She goes on to express her disbelief at achieving a goal she had considered unrealistic for a long time. "This has been a dream of mine forever, and it's just one of those pinch-me moments where I can't believe I achieved a goal that I really didn’t think was realistic," she continued.

"[The] house is so beautiful. It's literally a little oasis — a huge piece of land, right on the beach," Khloé expressed in her own confessional.

As the episode progresses, Kim shares her vision for the mansion's interior, initially labeling it a "party house" but quickly amending her statement to describe it as a space that will cater to both entertaining and her children. "[It's] gonna be the craziest place for all of my kids, all my nieces and nephews," she adds.

Kim's pride in the purchase shines through as she explains, "[The Malibu house] represents to me all the hard work I put in and enjoying fruits of my labor, new energy, looking forward to creating so many memories here."

According to a source interviewed by PEOPLE in September, the founder of SKKN by Kim intends to use the Malibu property as a secondary home and has no plans to sell her current residence in Hidden Hills.