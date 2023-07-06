 
Thursday July 06, 2023
Khloe Kardashian's son enjoys 4th of July in style with patriotic treats and outfit

By Web Desk
July 06, 2023
Khloe Kardashian's infant son is embracing the joys of summer.

The founder of Good American offered a glimpse into her Fourth of July celebration with her son Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. 

In an Instagram Story posted on July 4, the 11-month-old was seated in front of a fruit platter that cleverly depicted the American flag using raspberries, blueberries, and whipped cream.

In the photo, a strawberry lay in front of Tatum as he appeared to enjoy a piece of watermelon. While Khloe kept her son's face hidden, she treated her followers to a glimpse of his festive outfit consisting of red swim trunks and a white sun hat.

Additionally, the star of the Kardashian family shared images of a ball pit filled with red, white, and blue balloons, adding to the patriotic ambiance for Tatum's enjoyment.