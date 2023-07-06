Khloe Kardashian's son enjoys 4th of July in style with patriotic treats and outfit

Khloe Kardashian's infant son is embracing the joys of summer.
The founder of Good American offered a glimpse into her Fourth of July celebration with her son Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.
In an Instagram Story posted on July 4, the 11-month-old was seated in front of a fruit platter that cleverly depicted the American flag using raspberries, blueberries, and whipped cream.
In the photo, a strawberry lay in front of Tatum as he appeared to enjoy a piece of watermelon. While Khloe kept her son's face hidden, she treated her followers to a glimpse of his festive outfit consisting of red swim trunks and a white sun hat.
Additionally, the star of the Kardashian family shared images of a ball pit filled with red, white, and blue balloons, adding to the patriotic ambiance for Tatum's enjoyment.
