Kourtney Kardashian says Kim Kardashian chose ‘money over me’ amid heated beef

Kourtney Kardashian finally discussed her ongoing feud with sister Kim Kardashian face-to-face with her about the latter’s Dolce & Gabbana partnership

The rift between the sisters, which started at the Poosh founder’s wedding with Travis Barker, has been the highlight of the hit reality TV show The Kardashians since the beginning.

Kourtney has a beef with the Skims founder for using her nuptials with the Blink 102 drummer as a business opportunity with Dolce and Gabbana.

Previously, on approaching Kim to have a conversation with her about the issue, the mother-of-four called her a "hater" and remarked she "had no friends.”

However, in the recent episode of the show, the famous sisters had a conversation where Kourtney told Kim, “Because it was my wedding, it really wasn't business for me.”

“It was such a special day. I feel like it takes away from the specialness,” she added before saying that if Kim had asked her about it, she would have been her “usual personality” and would have said “do it, take the money and run.”

In a confessional, Kourtney said, “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me — that’s why she never truly asked me.”

“It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn't have known what to do if my answer was no,” she added.



