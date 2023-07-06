Prince Harry marriage to ‘be the end’ for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the impending decline they are ‘sure’ to face when it comes to their future prospects.



This warning and the admissions have been brought to light by an inside source close to Sky News Australia.

The insider started the entire converastion off by issuing a warning to the Duchess of Sussex.

They began it all by admitting that Meghan “truly has no future” prospects if she keeps Prince Harry by her side.

The same insider also noted that the “only way to save face, as well as her career” involves cutting the duke off.

This comes especially keeping in mind the ‘distraught’ face Meghan Markle was seen sporting after her deal fell through with Spotify.

The insider in question even went as far as to tell Closer magazine, “They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career.”

Mainly because “It will give them breathing room and restore confidence – or at least that’s the hope.”