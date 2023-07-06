Holly Willoughby sends prayers to Fiona Phillips as she battles with Alzheimer

Holly Willoughby is sending her prayers to Fiona Phillips after a 'tough' diagnosis.

This Morning host Holly praised the TV presenter on Wednesday following the news that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Holly reached out to the GMTV favourite and her husband Martin Frizell, who is an editor on This Morning and has worked with ITV for decades.

Fiona went public with her diagnosis on Tuesday while doctors told her the news 18 months ago.

Speaking about her announcement on This Morning on Wednesday, Holly and her co-stars praised the TV presenter and sent their best wishes.

Guest Vanessa Feltz said she was "in awe" of the "remarkable" star, as Holly called her "brave" and revealed the show's "personal" link to the story.

Holly began: "We are starting with a story that is very personal to this show actually... it's personal because Fiona is married to our editor Martin.

"It's something that they have been living with for a little while but yesterday was the day to finally come out and speak about it for the first time. It feels extra cruel and sad because Fiona has said herself that dementia has decimated her family.

"It's tough because you normally think of Alzheimer's and dementia as something that comes to somebody when they are older, but what is very brave about Fiona talking about this is showing and educating that this can happen much earlier in your life."

Holly then added: ‘Let's send out love to Fiona and all the family."