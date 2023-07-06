Allison Mack's prison time cuts short as she released from jail

Allison Mack served two out of three years sentence

Allison Mack was released after two years serving in prison despite the sentence of three years in the sex cult NXIVM case.



The reasons behind the 40-year-old early release on July 3 from prison are still unknown, according to US Weekly.

The Smallville alum started her jail sentence in September 2021 after pleading guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges linked to NXIVM.



In April 2018, the 40-year-old was arrested for allegedly recruiting women to become sex slaves to its leader, Keith Raniere.

"The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants' benefit," United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue then told The Hollywood Reporter.



According to court documents accessed by the outlet, Mack recruited women to NXIVM by describing it as "a women's empowerment group or sorority."

Following, the participants were forced to "provide [NXIVM] with naked photographs, assets, criminal confessions and other damaging information, known as collateral."



The docs also revealed that Mack "would perform ceremonies in which her slaves were branded" with Raniere's initials and that she "would place her hands on the slaves' chests and told them to 'feel the pain' and to 'think of their master,' as slaves cried in pain."

During the scandal, the disgraced actor's previous tweets resurfaced, where she apparently tried to rope Emma Watson and Kelly Clarkson into the cult.

At the start, Mack was set to receive up to 17 years. However, the sentence was trimmed several years after she cooperated with the authorities.

Meanwhile, Raniere was put for 120 years behind bars in October 2020 after being proven guilty of seven charges, including sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor.