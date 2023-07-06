Danni Wyatt's Heroics Propel England to Thrilling Win in Ashes T20 Clash.—Twitter@BBCSport

England breathed new life into their Ashes campaign with a thrilling three-run triumph over Australia in the crucial second T20 match at The Oval. Danni Wyatt's scintillating knock of 76 runs off just 46 balls powered England to their highest-ever T20 total of 186-9 against the reigning world champions, Australia.

In a must-win encounter, Australia faced the daunting task of chasing down an unlikely 20 runs in the final over. Despite Ellyse Perry smashing two consecutive sixes off the last two balls, Australia fell agonisingly short, finishing on 183-8. This victory has narrowed England's deficit to 6-2 in the multi-format Ashes series, with nine points needed to regain the Ashes urn.

The match unfolded in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 20,328 at The Oval in south London. England made a positive start with an opening partnership of 57 runs between Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley. However, Annabel Sutherland's outstanding bowling performance, taking 3-28, triggered a middle-order collapse for England, plummeting them from 100-1 to 119-6. Captain Heather Knight endured a disappointing outing, falling for a golden duck in her 100th T20 international appearance. Amid the chaos, Wyatt exhibited aggression and composure, single-handedly anchoring England's innings. A late flourish by Sophie Ecclestone, who scored a quickfire 22 off just 12 balls, provided valuable support.

In response, Australia's openers, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy, launched an aggressive assault on England's seamers, amassing a rapid 59 runs in a mere 6.2 overs. However, the introduction of England's spinners proved to be the turning point as Sarah Glenn dismissed Healy for a blistering 37 off 19 balls. The momentum swung in England's favour, with Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone wreaking havoc in the middle overs, picking up two wickets each. Charlie Dean, making her first appearance in the series, also made a significant impact with a wicket. Despite a late fightback led by Ellyse Perry, aided by cameos from Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland, England's bowlers, particularly Ecclestone, held their nerve to secure a memorable victory.

The attention now turns to the third and final T20 match, set to take place at Lord's on Saturday at 18:35 BST. England will be hoping to carry the momentum from their hard-fought win and aim for a 2-1 series triumph over Australia, showcasing their resilience in the face of adversity.

Reflecting on the triumph, England captain Heather Knight acknowledged the significance of overcoming a psychological hurdle, commending her team's unwavering positivity and determination after two closely contested losses. Danni Wyatt, who played a starring role in the match, expressed her joy at defeating Australia and emphasised the need for continuous improvement as they progress through the series.