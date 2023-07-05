Taylor Swift fans thrilled as she announces 14 more shows for Eras tour

Taylor Swift fans in frenzy as she adds 14 more shows to her Eras tour

To the delight of her devoted fans who have been fighting over the limited tickets of her shows, pop icon Taylor Swift has announced 14 extra European dates for her Eras tour

The Red singer will play extra nights in Liverpool, Edinburgh and London next June, in addition to the 10 dates she had already announced.

Swift took to Twitter to announce the new dates. She wrote, “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramor !!”

The ecstatic musician added, “Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Although the new shows are a pleasant surprise for her fans, they rule out the possibility of Swift's rumored and highly anticipated headline set at Glastonbury 2024.

The beloved musician is scheduled to perform at Dublin's Aviva Stadium for all three days of the festival next year.

UK fans who pre-registered for tickets were supposed to learn on that day whether they would receive an access code to purchase tickets for the tour, and even for those who were successful, the competition to attend the concerts will be fierce.

Last year, when the US leg of the Eras tour went on sale, Ticketmaster's systems were overloaded due to overwhelming demand, and in Australia, 4 million fans battled for 450,000 tickets. The UK is likely to face a similar supply-to-demand mismatch.