Kate Middleton's actions mark shift in Kensington Palace's policy?

Balmain's social media post featuring Kate Middleton has failed to elicit any reaction from Kensington Palace as it's still on the social media pages of the brand.

The post surprised many people who said brands were never allowed to post about the princess' outfits when she was Duchess of Cambridge.

"If they had posted, Kensington Palace would contact and request to remove," said an observer.

Royal commentators are convinced that the change in the palace's policy won't have positive effect.

Kate Middleton on Tuesday arrived in a mint green Balmain blazer for the second day of Wimbledon.

Hours after the Princess of Wales was pictured at the tennis tournament, Balmain's official Twitter account shared her photos and wrote, "The Princess of Wales stepped out for Day 2 of Wimbledon channeling elegant “New French Style” in a pistachio pastel Balmain blazer with satin white lapels by."

The Twitter post by French luxury fashion house raised eyebrows , with some people wondering whether the Princess of Wales has started working for the brand as part of an agreement.

It's also said that the royals are not allowed advertisements due to being public servants.