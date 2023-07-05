Salisbury block party shooting kills teenager, injures 6 others

Police vehicles and personnel can be seen while at the scene after a mass shooting in Philadelphia on July 3, 2023. — AFP

Authorities reported Wednesday that a shooting at a block party overnight in Salisbury left a 14-year-old boy dead with six others injured, marking it another gun violence within 24 hours as the US has been undergoing a fresh wave of gun firing incidents.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, seven shots were found when police arrived on the scene of the incident at 1am Wednesday on Chippewa Boulevard, close to Kiowa Avenue.

The teenager was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police stated that the wounds sustained by the other victims were not life-threatening.

There was no additional information available right away.

Authorities said the investigation was active and ongoing as of Wednesday morning, but there were no arrests.

The shooting comes just around the same time when there was another drive-by shooting in the west of Salisbury in Washington, DC wounding at least nine people, including a 9-year-old.

At least 10 people were killed and 38 injured in three mass shooting incidents in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth during the July 4 holiday, authorities said, causing US President Joe Biden to reiterate lawmakers to act on firearms legislation to save innocent lives.



There have been over 340 mass shootings in the country so far in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

In Fort Worth shooting, three lives were claimed with eight injured after a local festival to mark the US Independence Day holiday, according to the police Tuesday.

Another shooting in Philadelphia Monday evening left five dead and two wounded, including a 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, both of whom were shot in the legs when a gunman in body armour carrying an AR-15 went on a killing spree on strangers, said local police.