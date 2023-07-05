Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘creating their own flop era’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in nothing short of a ‘manufactured a flop era’.



These claims and admissions have been issued by author Sarah Laing, in her piece for the Toronto Star.

It all started once the expert poised the question “Are Meghan and Harry in their flop era? You’d be forgiven for starting to think so.”

The expert also went on to note, “this is a matter of perspective.” Because “Meghan and Harry’s version of a ‘flop era’ encompasses a level of success most of us can only dream of”.

This is considering the fact that Prince Harry managed to hit the best sellers’ list with his memoir, all the while Meghan Markle was rumored to be planning a platform relaunch with her podcast before it got sacked by Spotify’s exit.

In light of this the expert feels, “in one sense, this is a manufactured flop era, created and perpetuated by the outlets and commentators that will always find a way to critique Meghan and Harry’s moves.”