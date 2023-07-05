El Niño: WMO warns world to brace for extreme weather within months

A shepherd guides his sheep over a tract of parched land. The extremely hot summer this year has dried up most of the waterbodies ahead of monsoon rains. — AFP/Files

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that governments must prepare for more extreme weather events and record temperatures in the coming months due to the onset of the warming phenomenon El Niño.

El Niño is a natural climate pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean that brings warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures and has a major influence on weather across the globe, affecting billions of people.

The WMO Secretary-General, Petteri Taalas, has stated that the onset of El Niño will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking temperature records and triggering more extreme heat in many parts of the world and in the ocean. The declaration is the signal to governments around the world to mobilize preparations to limit the impacts on health, ecosystems and economies. To save lives and livelihoods, governments must establish early warning systems and prepare for further disruptive weather events this year.

The last three years have been some of the warmest on record, even with El Niño’s sister phase, La Niña – which is marked by cooler-than-average ocean temperatures.



The WMO has stated that a “double whammy” of a very strong El Niño and human-caused warming from the burning of fossil fuels led to 2016 becoming the hottest year on record.

The first El Niño to develop in seven years layered on top of human-caused global heating, could push 2023 or 2024 to break 2016’s heat record, the WMO said. The WMO has also said that there is a 90% probability of El Niño continuing during the second half of 2023 at moderate strength. El Niño events are usually associated with increased rainfall in parts of southern South America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa and central Asia, but it can also amplify severe droughts, heat waves and wildfires over Australia, Indonesia, parts of southern Asia, Central America and northern South America.



El Niño can have other impacts, including dangerous tropical cyclones in the Pacific and the mass bleaching of fragile coral reefs. In India, a major rice producing nation, El Niño can weaken the monsoon that brings the rainfall the country relies on to fill aquifers and grow crops.

El Niño this year could also dent US economic growth, potentially impacting everything from food prices to winter clothing sales, a recent study found. The world could also be temporarily pushed past 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels, a key tipping point beyond which the chances of extreme flooding, drought, wildfires and food shortages could increase dramatically. Countries pledged in the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees – and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius – compared to pre-industrial temperatures. But the world has already seen around 1.2 degrees Celsius of warming, as humans continue to burn fossil fuels and produce planet-heating pollution.



According to the WMO, there is a 66% likelihood that the annual average near-surface global temperature between 2023 and 2027 will temporarily be more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for at least one year.

The WMO director of climate services, Chris Hewitt, said that this is yet another wake-up call that we are not yet going in the right direction to limit the warming to within the targets set in Paris in 2015 designed to substantially reduce the impacts of climate change. A multitude of climate records have already been broken in 2023, with soaring temperatures, unusually hot oceans and record high levels of carbon pollution in the atmosphere and record low levels of Antarctic ice.

Across Asia, Europe and the Americas, early and prolonged heat waves this year have killed people, animals and crops, sparked concerns about food security and water scarcity, and set the stage for unprecedented wildfires





