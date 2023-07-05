Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's blended family celebrate independence day with Tom Brady

Celebrating the US Independence Day in style, Hollywood celebrities Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez joined forces with Tom Brady for a memorable gathering in the luxurious Hamptons.
The 50-year-old Affleck wore a blazer and slacks whereas Ben's new wife Jennifer Lopez showed off a strappy white gown with a pleated hem.
Brady wore a crisp crew neck T-shirt to the all-white affair. The event was hosted by Michael Rubin, a billionaire sports merchandising mandate.
The trio were joined by fellow stars, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Travis Scott.
Ben and Jennifer who'll soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary share five children in their blended family.
Ben has three kids with her ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violent, Seraphina, and Samuel aged 17, 15, and 11 respectively.
Whereas Lopez shared twins, 15-year-old, Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony.
Fox News reports Ben saying, "I wish I had more in common with Tom Brady."
Speaking at the Bill Simmons podcast in 2021, Ben said that while playing catch with Brady, he realized that they have very little in common.
He said, "I wanted to impress the guy."
Beyonce relaxed by the beach wearing a white lace ensemble with sparkling rhinestone-studded sunglasses.
