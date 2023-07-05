IAEA okays Japan's plan to release treated water from Fukushima nuclear plant

Construction site of the unit 5,6 seaside facilities of the Tokyo Electric Power Company’s (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Okuma of Fukushima prefecture. — AFP/Files

The UN atomic agency has approved Japan's plan to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, despite growing opposition and protests in South Korea.

The Fukushima plant was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami that hit the eastern coast of Japan in 2011. The release of accumulated water from the plant is a decades-long project that has been given the green light by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The IAEA has stated that the release would have "negligible radiological impact" on people or the environment. However, the public in South Korea is strongly opposed to the plan, with around 80% of respondents in a recent survey expressing concern about the release.

The planned release has triggered panic-buying of salt in South Korea, based on fears that the Fukushima water would pollute the ocean and salt sourced from seawater. South Korea's government is releasing up to 400 tons of sea salt from state reserves to stabilise the market. There have also been regular public protests against the move, including one outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

Despite Japan's plan and the IAEA's approval, concerns remain high in South Korea and public opposition is likely to continue.



South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, has sought to bury the historical hatchet with Japan on issues revolving around forced labour as he hopes for closer regional security cooperation in the face of North Korean rising nuclear threats.