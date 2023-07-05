Reese Witherspoon gives a peek into Independence Day celebration: Photo

Reese Witherspoon has recently given a peek into her Independence Day celebration on social media.

On Tuesday, the Sweet Home Alabama star took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself celebrating the 4th of July that marks United States’ Independence Day.

In the snapshot, the Legally Blonde actress could be seen wearing a simple white button-up dress with ruffled shoulders, a straw hat around her neck and large cat-eye black sunglasses.

Reese completed her look with oversized hoops, stacked bracelets and went for bright red lipstick with long blonde hair.

Not only that, the Cruel Intentions actress was seen posing with one hand behind her head and another on her waist in front of a large American flag.

The actress and producer wrote in the caption, “Happy 4th of July! Us”



Fans also showered their love in the comments section with some said, “Alluring Reese” and others wished her Independence Day.

Earlier in May, the Hello Sunshine founder was also seen enjoying the summer season with a trip to Paris along with mom Betty and nieces Abby James Witherspoon and Draper Witherspoon.

Meanwhile, the Paris getaway happened in the same month Reese announced her separation from husband Jim Toth after nearly 12 years of association. They both share a 10-year-old son.