Rebel Wilson and fiancée Ramona Agruma make memories at Disneyland on July 4th

Actress Rebel Wilson and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, had an enchanting Fourth of July celebration at the famous Disneyland. The couple, accompanied by their friends, spent the day at the "Happiest Place on Earth," and Wilson, 43, documented the entire experience on her Instagram.

Among the posts, she shared a selfie video featuring herself and Mickey Mouse, and also took pictures with the beloved mascot in front of his mirror. Alongside her friends, the Pitch Perfect star posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle and sported mouse ears during their adventure on the Jungle Cruise.

"Happy 4th July! [Firework Emoji] Love spending it with these characters! And America really is the BEST when it comes to entertainment," expressed the Australian actress, complementing a gallery of photos from their joyous Disney excursion.

Agruma, 39, also took to Instagram to share snapshots from their magical journey through Disney. The Lemon Ve Limon founder posted an Instagram Reel showcasing the highlights of their day, including a momentous encounter with Grogu at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. "Happy July 4th from Minnie and our group," Agruma added in her Instagram post on Tuesday, commemorating the occasion.

