Kriti Sanon announces 'Do Patti' with Kajol produced by 'Blue Butterfly Films'

Kriti Sanon is going to co-produce 'Do Patti' with Kanika Dhillon

Kriti Sanon has finally announced the first film, Do Patti, to be produced under her newly launched production house, Blue Butterfly Films; the film will star Kajol in a vital role.

Do Patti will be produced under the banner of Kriti’s newly launched production house, Blue Butterfly Films, in collaboration with Netflix India.

The 32-year-old actress shared the exciting news through his Instagram handle. She wrote: “Thrilled to announce Do Patti.”

“Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring, and immensely talented women!”

“Monica, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story.”

She further mentioned: “Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8 years! @kajol.”

"Kanika – I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films", concluded the Shehzada actress.

Kajol, while talking about this thriller project, stated: “It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders”, reported Pinkvilla.



Kriti Sanon and Kajol first collaborated in the film Dilwale directed by Rohit Shetty, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan in vital roles.