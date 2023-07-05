You do nothing: Wife's hilarious response to husband's comment

TikTok video shows woman's hilarious response to husband's "doing nothing" comment. momspresso.com

A woman's TikTok video documenting her response to her husband's dismissive comment about her contributions to the household has gone viral, igniting a conversation about relationship dynamics and gender roles.

Lindsay, the woman in question, decided to stop doing housework for a couple of days in response to her husband, Brian, claiming that she did "nothing" around the house, according to the Independent.

In her now-viral video, Lindsay showcased the aftermath of her intentional break from cleaning. The footage revealed toys strewn across the kitchen floor, dirty dishes piled up in the sink, papers scattered on the dining room table, and a basket of unwashed laundry next to a cluttered couch. The video resonated with viewers, garnering over 18.6 million views and sparking a range of reactions and discussions.

Many commenters criticised Brian's remark and praised Lindsay for her unconventional response. One viewer humorously remarked, "The way I would never do anything again," highlighting their empathy towards Lindsay's situation. Others expressed frustration with Brian's audacity, questioning how someone could make such a comment about their partner's contributions.

While some viewers suggested Lindsay should have divorced her husband over his remark, she later shared a follow-up video revealing that Brian had apologised. The conversation between the couple was captured on camera, where Lindsay discussed the TikTok video's viral success and the public's reaction. Despite Brian's remorse, Lindsay didn't shy away from acknowledging the hurt caused by his insensitive comment.

Speaking to People magazine, Lindsay shared her initial amusement about the situation and the decision to go on a "strike" from housework. She described the realisation that the situation was both funny and a moment worth sharing. Lindsay emphasised her overall positive relationship with Brian and hoped that her content would resonate with viewers without promoting thoughts of divorce.

The viral TikTok video serves as a reminder of the complexities within relationships and the significance of open communication and empathy. Lindsay's lighthearted response sheds light on the importance of addressing grievances constructively while maintaining a sense of humor. The video's popularity indicates a broader societal interest in discussions surrounding household responsibilities and gender roles.

By sharing her experience through social media, Lindsay has sparked a dialogue that extends beyond her own household, resonating with viewers worldwide. This viral incident serves as a testament to the power of social media in highlighting everyday issues and initiating conversations that challenge societal norms.