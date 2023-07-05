King Charles coronation attendee saw 'things you cannot show' at the event

King Charles coronation details have been exclusively revealed by a TV personality.
Broadcaster Huw Edwards reveals he saw the King get anointed despite not being allowed to.
Daily Mail quotes him saying: "I was up in the triforium, overlooking the nave. Even though I averted my eyes, you could see what was going on. I looked away. I thought, 'If anyone sees me looking I am dead.'"
Speaking further about the ceremony, Mr Edwards tells Radio Times: "Well, the fact that it’s a hybrid.
"It’s a celebration of the crowning of a King and Queen, but also at the heart, this is a very solemn religious ceremony, with parts that the Archbishop of Canterbury would refer to as sacred. That is clearly not fun and games.
"There are even things in the service that you cannot show," he notes.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned earlier in May. His Majesty has become the monarch of Britain 20 years after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, got the throne.
Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt celebrate fourth of July in cozy attire at home
Andrew also claims the singer tried to meet him
Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested on Christmas Day 2021, was inspired by the Star Wars films
Royal experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have completely ‘manufactured a flop era’
Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla today with a grand procession, a fly-past and a...
Jennifer Garner shares viral clip of Jackie Chan and his on-screen daughter on social media