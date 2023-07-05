Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino defends daily tweet cap by Elon Musk amidst backlash

Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk at a conference. LinkedIn/ Linda Yaccarino

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has come forward to defend the recent temporary cap on the number of tweets users can read in a day.

The move, announced by owner Elon Musk on July 1, received significant criticism from users and marketing professionals. The restriction, limiting most users to reading just 600 tweets per day, sparked outrage as many encountered the limit within an hour.

In a tweet, Yaccarino stressed the necessity of "big moves" to strengthen the platform, highlighting Twitter's mission. This was her first public comment regarding the limitations, which Musk implemented to combat excessive data scraping and system manipulation.

Yaccarino said, "When you have a mission like Twitter, you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform."

However, users soon faced frustration as they shared screenshots showing their inability to view any tweets, including those from corporate advertisers, after reaching the limit. Marketing professionals expressed concerns that this limitation could undermine Yaccarino's efforts to attract advertisers to the platform.

Twitter responded by saying that only a small percentage of users have been affected by the limits. The platform further clarified that these extreme measures were necessary to remove spam and bots, ensuring the authenticity of the user base. In a blog post, the company explained, "To ensure the authenticity of our user base, we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform."

Elon Musk's initial tweet revealed that verified Twitter accounts were restricted to reading 6,000 posts per day, while unverified accounts had a limit of 600 posts per day.

New and unverified accounts faced an even lower limit of 300 posts. However, just a few hours later, Musk increased the limits to 8,000 for verified accounts, 800 for unverified accounts, and 400 for new unverified accounts. He added a playful remark, suggesting that the limits were imposed due to the extensive reading of posts about the limits. Shortly after, Musk raised the limits again to 10,000 for verified, 1,000 for unverified, and 500 for new unverified users.

In a surprising move, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, announced its plans to launch a microblogging app called Threads. This development presents a direct challenge to Twitter, which has faced heavy criticism since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in 2022.

When asked about the delayed response to the tweet limits, Twitter declined to comment directly but responded to media inquiries with a poop emoji, their customary way of deflecting such questions.