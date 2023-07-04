Prince William's wife Kate Middleton showcases style credentials in latest outing

Kate Middleton dropped jaws as she stepped out in chic outfit to attend Wimbledon on Tuesday.



The Princess of Wales, who's also patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, put her style credentials on display as she made her highly anticipated debut at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate looked elegant in white and mint green dress, her evergreen smile was adding to her beauty. The Princess didn't even let the rain down her spirits as she sheltered under an umbrella.



She opted smart pleated white skirt and mint blazer for the latest outing. The mother-of-three completed her ensemble with sky-high court shoes, a Mulberry bag, a bracelet by Sezane and Shyla earrings.

The 41-year-old, who is tennis fan, joined former player Laura Robson to watch a little of the action ahead of the ceremony, sitting in the crowd to cheer on Katie playing against Daria Saville.

Kate quickly took shelter beneath a Wimbledon umbrella, before play was halted due to the showers.

Prince Kate also met her close friend and tennis icon Roger Federer as he was honoured in a special ceremony at the club.