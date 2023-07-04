Meghan and Harry's 'ally' punished for uncovering conspiracy against the couple

Bot Sentinel, a Twitter analytics service which revealed how Meghan and Harry have been targeted in a coordinated hate campaign , has been suspended.

Founded in 2018 by Christopher Bouzy, Bot Sentinel famously exposed a coordinated Twitter campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in January last year.



While reason for the suspension was not immediately known, the move has been linked to Elon Musk's latest decision to apply some restrictions.

According to Bot Sentinel report on Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the initial fewer than one hundred single-purpose hate accounts were responsible for approximately 70 percent of the original and derivative hate-filled content targeting Harry and Meghan on Twitter.

The report said single-purpose hate accounts strategically targeted and interacted with specific journalists and royal commentators to amplify their conspiracy theories and increase their exposure. It said, "We concluded that nine out of the ten prominent Twitter accounts that primarily cover the royal family, in fact, had interacted with at least one of the 84 hate accounts we were monitoring. On at least one occasion, we could link a conspiracy theory shared by a single-purpose hate account to an award-winning journalist and author, who then amplified the conspiracy theory on Twitter and TV.

While the couple's critics have celebrated the suspension of Bot Sentinel, Meghan and Harry's supporters think the Twitter's decision might have something to do with the royal couple.

Christopher Bouzy and his service has been criticized by the supporters of the British royal family for exposing Twitter accounts targeting the couple.

