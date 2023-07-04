Cocaine found in White House; Secret Service launches probe

This representational picture shows the White House in Washington DC, US. — AFP/File

The White House is reportedly under investigation by the Secret Service, as the white powder discovered within the facility that caused a brief evacuation on Sunday was revealed to be cocaine after preliminary tests.

The identification of the powder as cocaine was made by two officials with knowledge of the situation and the dispatch from the DC fire crew that responded to the incident.

The substance is undergoing additional testing to determine what it is, and authorities are looking into how it entered the White House, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. He claimed that the substance's safety had been determined by the DC Fire Department.

"The discovery prompted an elevated security alert and a brief evacuation of the executive mansion," Guglielmi said.

Meanwhile, President Biden was not in the White House at the time, according to him. Guglielmi asserted that "an investigation into the cause and manner" of the substance's entry into the White House was ongoing.

Guglielmi declined to provide specifics regarding the location of the substance or its packaging within the White House.

However, he claimed that the members of the Secret Service's Uniformed Division discovered it while making routine rounds through the structure.

A firefighter from the DC department's hazardous materials team radioed the test results at 8:49 pm, saying, "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride."

Openmhz.com, a website that lets users listen to live and archived radio transmissions from police and fire departments, has the brief broadcast recorded on it.

The Washington Post reported that the 8:49 transmission was from the White House call Sunday night, according to a representative of the investigation who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing case. The official said there was not much of the substance.

The only thing the DC fire department would say was that they "supported the US Secret Service as they conducted an investigation," according to spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

As the discovery was made after Hunter Biden, US President Joe Biden's son, recently filmed himself while he was reported to be smoking crack while driving, it sparks suspicions of his involvement in the incident.

