Fifty Fifty will not be part of ‘Barbie’ music video

Reports claim that the K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty will no longer be a part of the music video for the upcoming film, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. It seems the group is already suffering the consequences of the dispute with their agency.

Ilgan Sports revealed a report on July 4th that claimed the music video for an original song on the Barbie movie from Fifty Fifty was no longer in the works. Fans of the group were highly anticipating the music video for Barbie Dreams as it would be their first major track since the release of the smash hit song Cupid.

Other artists who will also be a part of the soundtrack of the film are Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Dua Lipa. Several fans believe that the K-pop group’s inclusion in the soundtrack was because of their partnership with Warner Music Korea, as their sister company is the distributor of the film.

The news outlet further added that Fifty Fifty has lost out on several similar opportunities due to their major ongoing conflict with their company ATTRAKT. Included in their cancelled gigs was an advertisement with a global footballer as well as an appearance on one of Korea’s most major variety programs.

