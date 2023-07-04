UK PM Sunak calls on Israel to show restraint, protect civilians in Jenin

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Israel to protect Palestinian civilians as the country's armed forces continue their biggest operation in years in the occupied West Bank.
Sunak reiterated UK support for Israel's right to self-defence but also urged the IDF to demonstrate restraint in its operation and for all parties to avoid further escalation in both the West Bank and Gaza.
Sunak said the UK also called on Israel to adhere to principles of necessity and proportionality when defending their legitimate security interests.
Launching one of its biggest attacks on the occupied West Bank, Israel has killed at least ten Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp and wounded at least 100 more.
The latest operation, ongoing on Monday, marks a significant escalation and follows a raid in Jenin two weeks ago that killed seven Palestinians and that was itself one of the largest conducted in years.
On the second day of Israel's operation targeting the West Bank's Jenin camp, a car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv wounded seven people before the suspected assailant was shot dead.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the "heroic" attack in Tel Aviv after Israeli forces on Monday killed ten people in a "counterterrorism" operation, which has forced thousands to flee.
