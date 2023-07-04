Julian Sands revealed the risks of mountaineering before his demise

Julian Sands revealed the risks of mountaineering months before his accidental death.



Speaking to Radio Times prior to his demise, the A Room with a View actor revealed he witnessed the “hypernatural” experience of confronting human remains while mountain climbing.

“I’ve found spooky things on mountains, when you know you’re in a place where many people have lost their lives, whether it be on the Eiger or in the Andes,” explained the 65-year-old.

The late actor mentioned, “You may be confronted with human remains and that can be chilling.”

“It’s not necessarily supernatural, it’s possibly all too natural - what I would call hypernatural,” stated the Gothic actor.

The Warlock star said, “You’re in the presence of big nature and big nature is revealing itself in all its power.”

“It can take us over a threshold of hypersensitivity into a realm of natural forces,” added the Arachnophobia actor.

Sands pointed out, “If you can deal with dangerous mountains, you can certainly deal with life as an actor - the two are quite complementary.”

The late actor also rejected the idea that he was “too old to climb mountains” by his acquaintances.

“If you don’t really have the desire, the focus for climbing a route, if you’re not absolutely committed, it becomes much more dangerous and it’s a much more deflating experience,” asserted Sands.

Meanwhile, Sands’ death was reportedly confirmed last week after human remains were discovered in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains in southern California.