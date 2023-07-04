Meghan Markle’s friend Serena Williams refuses to attend Wimbledon: Here’s why

Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams has refused to attend Wimbledon 2023 due to pregnancy.
This was disclosed by All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton on Monday.
Bolton said Serena Williams, 41, who bowed out a few weeks earlier at the US Open, had been invited to Wimbledon but was unable to travel.
"We invited Serena similarly this year but as you´ll know she´s pregnant so understandably couldn´t travel," said Bolton.
"We of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year."
It is to be mentioned here that Serena Williams has won seven of her 23 major singles trophies at Wimbledon.
Williams retired after last season.
Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested on Christmas Day 2021, was inspired by the Star Wars films
Royal experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have completely ‘manufactured a flop era’
Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla today with a grand procession, a fly-past and a...
Jennifer Garner shares viral clip of Jackie Chan and his on-screen daughter on social media
Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa have been together since 20221 and have a child together
Jenny Jones and Dan Haines celebrate the birth of their son, Wilbur Jones-Haines