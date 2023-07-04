PTI’s Asad Qaiser claims police attempted to arrest him despite bail in all cases

Former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser claimed on Tuesday that the police tried to arrest him from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) where he appeared for a case hearing.
In a statement, the close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed that he evaded arrest and the police took party leader Wazir Abdul Karim Khan into custody.
“Police failed to arrest me,” he added.
He said he had secured bail in all cases registered against him following May 9 mayhem.
The former NA speaker said he has been appearing before the court for hearings in all “illegal” cases.
“I have been granted bail in all cases registered against me,” he said, adding that police attempted to arrest him when he came for court hearings.
A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted interim bail to Qaiser until July 13 in a case related to May 9 violent protests.
The riots were triggered almost across the country after PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 which led to the deaths of at least eight people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.
During the protests, the miscreants attacked the civil and military installations including — Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.
The military called May 9 "Black Day" and has decided to try the protesters under the Army Act, with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir saying that the legal process in this regard has already begun.
A case was registered against the former NA speaker over the May 9 violent protests at Islamabad’s Sangjani Police Station.
On June 21, the PHC granted transit bail to Qaiser until July 3 in the case.
