Shooting in Kingsessing Philadelphia kills 4 people, 2 children injured

Police work the scene of a shooting on July 3, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. — AFP

A lone gunman killed at least four people in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighbourhood on Monday, while injuring two others before being tackled to the ground and handcuffed, according to local media.

The Kingsessing shooter was wearing a bulletproof vest, with Police also detaining another person who picked up a gun and returned fire, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M Outlaw said.

According to Outlaw, the latest mass shooting's motive is still unknown. Outlaw also said that the shooting damaged several vehicles and involved a manhunt for the first suspect as he opened fire.

"We have absolutely no idea why this happened. But thank God our officers were here on the scene and responded as quickly as they did," Outlaw said.

Although the victims' identities were not immediately made public, it was reported that the three people who died ranged in age from 20 to 59.

According to Outlaw, the four and thirteen-year-old injured kids were in stable condition.

The Kingsessing mass shooting, according to earlier police reports, left eight people injured.

At least 340 mass shootings have taken place in the US this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

"Officers became aware of Monday’s shooting around 8:30pm when they were flagged down at an intersection and found some gunshot victims," Outlaw said.

"As they were scooping up victims and preparing them for transport to the hospital, they also heard multiple gunshots up the street," Outlaw said.

"At some point, they locate the suspect, and they were able to pursue this male who was on foot. The officers were on foot as well, and they followed or pursued this male," she said.

Officers eventually apprehended that suspect in an alley.

"When they did, this male was wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines in the vest. He also had a scanner and an AR-style rifle and a handgun underneath his body," Outlaw said.

"About 50 spent shell casings littered the shooting scenes," she said.

"At this point, we don’t see a connection to any of the victims and the shooter," Outlaw said.

"We’re canvassing the area to get as much as we can to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located, and do everything that we can to figure out the ‘why’ behind this happening," Outlaw said.