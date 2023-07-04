Shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, parking lot kills 3 people

This representational picture shows a police car on the side of a road. — Unsplash/File

At least three people were killed and 11 injured in a shooting in a Fort Worth, Texas, parking lot, said local police officers, who responded to reports of gunfire late on Monday night.

According to reports, one person was declared dead at the scene, and two more passed away in hospitals after Fort Worth shooting.

The police stated that the eight additional patients were all hospitalised, but their conditions were unknown following the shooting in Forth Worth.

Both ambulances and private vehicles were used to transport some of the victims to hospitals.

Ten of the victims, according to the police, were adults, and one was a minor.

No arrests were reportedly made, and it was not immediately clear what had caused the gunfire, CBS reported.

According to Fort Worth Police Sgt. Jason Spencer, there was a "large crowd gathering" in the parking lot just before midnight when the shooting occurred.

An investigation is still being conducted.