Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘ultimately hurt themselves’ to pose as ‘martyrs’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have caused themselves more harm in a bid to be presented as ‘international do-gooders’ rather then assuming responsibility for some of their actions.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser lamented over the fact how the Sussexes ‘still cannot accept their culpability for their own lives.’

Amid their souring corporate ties, the Sussexes have been blaming their ‘repeated bad luck’ instead of assuming responsibility for their actions, reported Columnist Alison Boshoff.

Agreeing with Boshoff, Elser noted that the Sussexes are not “assuming that uncomfortable thing, accountability – ironically, one of the very things they keep demanding of the royal family.”

She added, “When will they actually metabolise and accept the fact they are not wholly blameless in the various messes that seem to follow them?”

Citing the royal rift that was aggravated by Harry’s memoir, Spare, Elser pointed out that Palace would also have had concerns over the ‘breach of privacy’ that Harry did with his memoir and Netflix docuseries.

Elser described it as “someone complaining about having their privacy breached – and then writing a tell-all about his family that traduces their privacy – and putting out a six-hour TV series which includes photos taken inside royal properties such as Buckingham Palace, reportedly without regal permission.”

Moreover, Elser questioned, “How can they, two expensively-educated adults, still reportedly see the world through such a binary light with no space for nuance or complexity or grey areas? How can they still view their situation so reductively and childishly?”

The royal expert explained that “the twist here is that Harry and Meghan, in relentlessly casting themselves as martyrs, have actually only ultimately hurt themselves.”

She surmised that if “they had admitted to some mistakes” then it would have made them “much more compelling, trustworthy narrators.”