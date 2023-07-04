Ringo Starr denies last Beatles record features AI generated vocals of John Lennon

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has set the record straight, emphasizing that the forthcoming "last Beatles record" set to release this year will not feature artificially generated vocals of the late John Lennon.
In an upcoming episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Starr asserts that the band would never resort to using AI to simulate Lennon's voice.
Additionally, he confirmed that the farewell record will include vocals from Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison, recorded prior to his passing in 2001. Starr describes it as the final track with all four members and stands by this statement.
Earlier, Paul McCartney had revealed that AI technology was employed to extract Lennon's voice from an old demo for the creation of an upcoming Beatles song.
McCartney explained that during the production of director Peter Jackson's documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back," AI was utilized to separate the band members' voices from background sounds.
The technology allowed them to isolate John's voice and remix the record accordingly. McCartney expressed a mix of apprehension and excitement regarding AI, acknowledging its potential while noting the need to see where it leads.
Ringo Starr also dismissed any plans for a memoir, affirming his dedication to continue drumming instead.
