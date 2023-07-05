Royal fans react to ‘wonderful news’ about Kate Middleton, Prince William

Royal fans have reacted to a ‘wonderful news’ about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Taking to Twitter, royal expert Richard Palmer revealed, “Prince William will play in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on Thursday to raise money for 11 charities he and the Princess of Wales support.
“Kate will be there too to meet charity representatives.”
Commenting on it, a royal fan said, “wonderful news.”
Another said, “Cheers for the update, nice to have some positive news.”
The third said, “Yesss, I was waiting for this!”
Some royal fans simply dropped heart emojis to react to the news.
