PTI leaders Hammad Azhar (Lef) and Shaukat Tarin are addressing a press conference. — Radio Pakistan/File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday praised the Pakistan’s short-term $3 billion stand-by deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while criticising the coalition government for “lacking economic roadmap” to steer the country of crisis.



In a statement on Tuesday, the main opposition party of the country termed $3 billion stand-by agreement (SBA) a positive development and added that the deal would lead to further rise in the prices of essential commodities.



Pakistan and IMF reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) on short-term SBA last week following delay of nine-months, which is subjected to approval by the Washington-based lender’s executive board in mid-July.

“I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in the amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion or 111 percent of Pakistan’s IMF quota),” Nathan Porter, the IMF’s Mission Chief to Pakistan, said in a statement.

Reacting to the development, the PTI hit out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led ruling alliance saying “the government is celebrating [IMF deal] as it is receiving 3 billion dollars in charity”.

The main opposition party spokesperson further said that the people will now carry the burden of this deal in the form of further rise in the inflation.

“The same people [incumbent rulers] in the PTI government called the IMF agreement anti-state,” the statement added.

Moody's rating agency has expressed uncertainty over IMF's $3 billion funding, the PTI said adding that the government will have to hike electricity and gas tariffs under the bailout package.

The opposition party also took a jibe at the government over increase in diesel price saying the rate was increased by Rs7.5 per litre despite buying “cheap oil” from Russia.

The statement said electricity shortfall will also increase with the increase in its prices.

“Undoubtedly, the IMF programme is a positive development, but what lies ahead,” the PTI questioned.

It went on to say that the PDM government lacked economic plan to steer the country out of crisis and added that the incumbent rulers’ priority is only to borrow loans from friendly countries and global lenders.