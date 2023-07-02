Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones to live on: No plans to kill off the iconic character

James Mangold reveals that he never discussed killing Indiana Jones

James Mangold, the director and co-writer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, exhaled a sigh of relief at not being included in the list of filmmakers who bring back great characters just to kill them off.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, addressing public concerns about him being one of those iconic character killers, he said, “I think everyone, particularly, because I made Logan and wrote it as well, there was a lot of anxiety that I was just going to turn into the icon executioner.

Entertainment Weekly reports, that fans of Indiana Jones can rest easy as Harrison Ford’s iconic character did not meet its end but lives to don the hat another day.

He revealed that he and his fellow co-writers never discussed killing the character on Indiana Jones.

He said, “Since there truly is no appeal to gathering tens of thousands of people in a theatre and bashing them in the head with a hammer, I rather appreciate that people are so agitated about it. Death itself is not the end."

'The exquisite irony of Logan's death—that he had such a hard existence and only got to experience love in the final 30 seconds of his life—is the reason death worked in his case. And to me, that's what made the finale so powerful.'

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise features Harrison Ford for the fifth and final time.

Ford also revealed that writers never discussed the killing of the iconic character Indiana Jones.

He said, “The script came out and it didn’t have Indiana Jones dying. So, we never discussed it.”