James Gunn to miss San Diego Comic Con again

James Gunn, the renowned writer, director and co-CEO of DC Studios, has joined the growing list of Hall H regulars who will not be attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

In a response to a fan on Instagram, Gunn confirmed that he won't be present at SDCC 2023 but may attend in the future.

Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year is notable due to his multiple roles as a Warner Bros. executive, blockbuster filmmaker and screenwriter.

The reasons for his absence could be diverse, ranging from potential solidarity with fellow screenwriters during the WGA Strike, being occupied with pre-production on Superman: Legacy, or not having any projects ready for promotion until DC Studios takes over in 2024.

It's important to note that the 10-year DC Studios plan, titled 'Gods & Monsters,' is not set to begin in full force until 2025, and there are still two movies from the previous regime, Blue Beetle and Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, awaiting release.

Although Gunn's absence is significant as the face of the new DC film empire, it is worth mentioning that the directors, actors, and crew of those two films may still attend SDCC 2023.