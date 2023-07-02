Kate Middleton has ‘optimism, stability, confidence: ‘We used to fear for Diana’

Kate Middleton’s comparisons to Princess Diana have just been bashed since at least she has ‘optimism, stability, confidence while we used to feared for Diana.’



These admissions and claims have been brought to light by British journalist Liz Jones.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, she bashed comparisons between Kate and Diana, before saying, “It’s as though women have no ideas of their own, that we must always copy. That we live in the past. We need our hands held.”

At the end of the day, “Catherine is nothing like Diana. She exudes sunny optimism, stability, confidence. We used to fear for Diana.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “We thought, if she can’t be happy, what hope the rest of us? We look at Catherine and all seems right with the world.”