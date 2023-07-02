Meghan Markle ‘won’t focus on critics’: ‘Even more focused now’

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘focusing on her rebranding’ and won’t focus on Spotify.

The admissions in question have been shared by inside sources close to Radar Online.

They started it all off by saying, “People can call them money hungry and even 'grifters'.”



But at the end of the day, “Harry and Meghan think it's all just jealous and mean people flinging stones.”

These revelations have been shared shortly after Spotify announced its departure from the Sussexes-scape, all while citing “a mutual agreement” as the source.

It also follows news of Prince Harry's new project out in Africa, which he intends to do without Meghan Markle by his side.

According to the Daily Mail's chief reporter Martin Robinson, the couple has planned to drop their 'double act' in relation to all incoming projects just to avoid 'avoid ridicule’.