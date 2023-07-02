Khloé Kardashian's candid confession: 'I hate being in my 30s!'

Celebrity sensation Khloe Kardashian, who recently celebrated her 39th birthday, openly shared her excitement about bidding farewell to her 30s.

In a candid revelation, the renowned TV personality referred the past decade of her life as nothing short of the "worst" she has experienced thus far.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared a video showing some birthday cards and gifts she received on her birthday.

Instagram story video had her saying, “I hate being in my 30s, I think it’s the worst decade ever.”

She continued, “I don’t like showing all my gifts but this was one too funny.”

Khloe received a gift containing a passport, a collection of pens and hair clasps with ‘1984, 364, and Bunny’ inscribed on them. She revealed that her mom calls her bunny, reports People magazine.

She also shared another gift – a T-shirt with her infamous 2007 mugshot printed on it and parental advisory underneath.

Her mom Kris Jenner, 67, shared a video on Instagram containing several clips of sweet moments of her daughter over the years.

She captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!"

She hailed her daughter as "smart", "strong", "talented", "beautiful", "sweet", "kind", "creative", "witty", "funny", and "thoughtful".



Jenner declared her daughter as the "best chef", "best party planner", and "best organizer" adding, “You are the one that celebrates all of us.”