Stanley Tucci weighs in on 21-year-gap with Felicity Blunt

Stanley Tucci has recently weighed in on 21-year-gap with Felicity Blunt during his appearance on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.



Stanley, who is 21 years older than Felicity, revealed, “I was afraid to get into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off because I am so much older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life,” via Daily Mail.

“But I knew this was an incredibly special person,” said the 62-year-old.

For the unversed, the couple started dating in 2010 during Felicity’s sister, Emily wedding to actor John Krasinski in Italy.

Stanley lost his wife Kate from breast cancer in 2009 leaving behind three children. He’s now married to Felicity in 2012 and lives in London with their two young children.

Gushing over Felicity, Stanley stated, “Felicity has been so incredible taking on a widower and three children.”

“That's a huge thing at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it's her. She's the one,” he remarked.

Stanley disclosed he was diagnosed with oral in 2017 especially when Felicity was pregnant with their daughter.

“It was a terrible time,” he mentioned.

Stanley added, “It humanises you. I wasn't fully aware of my mortality even after Kate's death and so many friends had passed away from cancer. Now I get it.”

Meanwhile, the actor has won the battle with oral cancer.