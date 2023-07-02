Experts believe Prince Harry is celebrating two-year anniversary of ‘public embarrassment 101’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their second anniversary of showcasing public embarrassment 101.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations.

According to the Courier Mail she beleives, “We have now passed the two-year mark since Harry and Meghan began to publicly embarrass and attack the Palace with their bouts of self-styled truth-telling.”

From an Oprah special to, an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Apple+ mental health series The Me You Can’t See, and the Netflix special Harry & Meghan, the Duke has “continued on with this dogged battle."

"Even in the face of never managing to wring anything like an apology or an acknowledgment of wrongdoing on the part of the Palace," to the shock of Ms Elser who chimed in to say before concluding.