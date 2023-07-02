'Mission Impossible 7' director talks about Tom Cruise's scary yet impressive stunts

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' is going to release in theatres on July 12

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie opened up about Tom Cruise's scary yet impressive stunts that he perform himself.

Christopher is extremely impressed by Tom's scary and difficult stunts. He recently shared his working experience with the actor.

While talking about the Jack Reacher actor, the filmmaker revealed that the actor wanted to perform the most dangerous sports, which only a few people dare to perform. He was willing to perform the stunt because he wanted the upcoming installment of Mission Impossible to be more adventurous.

"We become a little bit more adventurous every time. And this time, Tom Cruise decided to do a sport very few people on this planet do. There are no limits with Cruise”, said Christopher.

In one of the promotional interviews, the Mission Impossible 7 director revealed: "While it may look similar, speed-flying is not skydiving. Skydiving is fairly predictable. Speed-flying is incredibly unpredictable.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is considered the most challenging part of the whole franchise. Its highly-anticipated motorcycle, performed by Tom Cruise made it to the final cut after 13,000 motocross jump trials, reports Pinkvilla.